Real Madrid are to sign Valencia youngster Rafa Mir this January for a fee of just €500,000 in what could be a bargain.

The striker has been killing it for the club's B Team, scoring 15 goals in 19 league appearances, and was present to watch Real Madrid's recent El Clasico defeat to Barcelona at the Bernabeu, as was Vinicius Junior, who was making the most of some time off by watching the team he will join later this year.

Mir has been involved with the Valencia first team before, back when Nuno Espirito Santo was manager, but his playing opportunities dried up at the Mestalla and he failed to progress in the way the club had hoped.

As reported by Football Espana, Mir will now join los Blancos this January, and the idea is for him to spend some time with their Castilla side, before hopefully transitioning into a member of the senior squad.

It would appear Real are attempting to build for the future, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema aging and Gareth Bale struggling a lot with injuries.

In recent years Florentino Perez has facilitated moves for the likes of Martin Odegaard, who has been loaned out to Heerenveen, and Brazilian Junior, who is to join up in late 2018 following his £38m move from Flamengo, and Marco Asensio, who is a full fledged senior squad member after a rapid rise.

Madrid are currently struggling in La Liga and sit fourth a whopping 14 points behind leaders Barcelona, who were supposed to struggle with life after Neymar and an early injury to his replacement Ousmane Dembele.