REVEALED: Why Jesse Lingard Pulled Out the 'Shush' Celebration After Scoring Against Everton

Man Utd's Jesse Lingard's 'shush' celebration against Everton drew speculation from fans and pundits alike as to the intended target, which is now believed to have been aimed at the Sun newspaper for running a story about his private life. Lingard scored the second goal in United's 2-0 Premier League victory over the Toffees, which sees the club move second in the league.

As reported by the Mirror, Lingard celebrated his impressive goal by charging down the field, with his index finger pressed to his lips. This provocative celebration is believed to be targeted at the Sun, whose claims that the England international cheated on his girlfriend, Jena Frume, with a fan after his side's 2-1 derby loss to Manchester City in December.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

The 25-year-old has been in excellent form for José Mourinho's side of late, and has responded in style to his doubters by scoring seven goals in his last nine Premier League outings. United fans will be hoping that Lingard doesn't allow his personal life to interrupt his excellent form for the club, which has seen him finally showing signs of realising his potential greatness.

Clearly still wrangled by the accusatory report, Lingaard also took to his official Twitter page after the match, uploading a picture of his celebration alongside the caption: "Dont (sic) Even Talk Too Much"

United's win over Everton saw them end a poor run of four matches without a victory. Despite being without key strikers Romelu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimović due to injuries, Anthony Martial and Lingard were able to come up with the goods to ensure the Red Devils got back to winning ways.

A home match to Premier League strugglers Stoke City is likely to yield another victory for United next Monday, before Mourinho's men face stronger tests with two tricky away trips to Burnley and Spurs. With Man City 12 points clear at the top of the league with a game in hand, United's hopes of winning their first league title since 2013 are fading fast.