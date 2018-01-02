Sean Dyche 'Frustrated' After Burnley Succumb to a Late Defeat at the Hands of Liverpool

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has admitted to feeling 'frustrated' after his side conceded a late goal to lose 1-2 to Liverpool in their New Year's Day clash.

The Clarets looked to have nicked a point at Turf Moor after Johann Gudmundsson headed home an equaliser in the 88th minute after Sadio Mane opened the scoring in the second half.

However, it was a heartbreaking end to the game for Burnley as Ragnar Klavan's stoppage time header ensured the three points went the way of the visitors.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The manner of the loss left Dyche with a 'horrible feeling' but he insisted there were still a lot of positives to take out of the game, as he told Sky Sports: "I thought we had done enough to earn another point.

"We're so frustrated with a soft goal right at the end but impressed with the mentality: superb physically, tactically very good - particularly defensively - and there is so much to be pleased with. But we're left with that horrible feeling."

The loss ensured the Clarets remain without a victory in their last five games, however they are just six points away from matching their 40-point tally from last season, a feat which Dyche credits to his players.





He added: "The way we have moved forward as a club in the last calendar year is terrific. It's a group of players who are developing and improving all the time and they are becoming a bit more assured about themselves in this division. That was a good show of it today.





"We are stretched at the moment, we are missing players, but I believe in every part of the squad. I thought that was on show.

"To be on 34 points, and unfortunate not to be on 35 after today, after a tough Christmas period with injuries and suspensions you have to say it's been a very good season so far."