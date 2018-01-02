Sean Dyche 'Frustrated' After Burnley Succumb to a Late Defeat at the Hands of Liverpool

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has admitted to feeling 'frustrated' after his side conceded a late goal to lose 1-2 to Liverpool in their New Year's Day clash.
The Clarets looked to have nicked a point at Turf Moor after Johann Gudmundsson headed home an equaliser in the 88th minute after Sadio Mane opened the scoring in the second half.
However, it was a heartbreaking end to the game for Burnley as Ragnar Klavan's stoppage time header ensured the three points went the way of the visitors.
The manner of the loss left Dyche with a 'horrible feeling' but he insisted there were still a lot of positives to take out of the game, as he told Sky Sports: "I thought we had done enough to earn another point.
"We're so frustrated with a soft goal right at the end but impressed with the mentality: superb physically, tactically very good - particularly defensively - and there is so much to be pleased with. But we're left with that horrible feeling."
The loss ensured the Clarets remain without a victory in their last five games, however they are just six points away from matching their 40-point tally from last season, a feat which Dyche credits to his players.
He added: "The way we have moved forward as a club in the last calendar year is terrific. It's a group of players who are developing and improving all the time and they are becoming a bit more assured about themselves in this division. That was a good show of it today.
"We are stretched at the moment, we are missing players, but I believe in every part of the squad. I thought that was on show.
"To be on 34 points, and unfortunate not to be on 35 after today, after a tough Christmas period with injuries and suspensions you have to say it's been a very good season so far."