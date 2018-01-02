Spanish Report Claims Lionel Messi Has Asked Barcelona to Pursue Spurs Attacking Star

By 90Min
January 02, 2018

Reports from Spain have claimed that Barcelona icon Lionel Messi has asked his club to sign Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli.

According to Spanish rumours site Diario Gol, the Argentine superstar is concerned with the lack midfield options on the bench at the Camp Nou, and has concerns over the club's slow progress on finding a successor for 32-year-old Andrés Iniesta - who's glittering career with the Catalan giants is drawing to a close. Alli is apparently seen as the ideal replacement for Iniesta.

The report claims that Barcelona would need to pay around £100m if they were to stand any chance of luring the England international to La Liga. Ernesto Valverde's side have been long-term admirers of Liverpool talisman Philippe Coutinho, and reports today have suggested that the skilful Brazilian will refuse to play for the Reds until his January deal is approved.

Spurs are highly unlikely to sanction the sale of 21-year-old Alli, who has risen from lowly MK Dons to becoming a Premier League star and an England international in just a couple of seasons. 

Then tenacious number ten clearly has the world at his feet, and may one day choose to move on from the north London side in the pursuit of further glories.

Despite a slow start to the season, Alli has been in excellent form for Mauricio Pochettino's side of late. In his last ten matches, the silky dribbler has been in lethal form on the assist front - setting up eight goals in his last ten matches. 

Alli also scored a stunning goal against Southampton on Boxing, as Spurs romped to a 5-2 Premier League win over the Saints.

Spurs' festive fixture list has been reasonably kind thus far, with the club having played just once since Christmas. However, they now face two matches in three days, as they travel to Swansea City on Tuesday evening before taking on David Moyes' West Ham United at Wembley Stadium two days later.

