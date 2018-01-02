Manchester City star Raheem Sterling has become the latest footballer to join the latest craze in nutmegging children, after posting an Instagram story which he repeatedly teased his young son Thiago with his footballing skills.

The Premier League leaders uploaded the video to their official Twitter account, which shows the England international dazzle his child with his silky skills under the caption 'Sorry son.'

Sterling's antics follow those of Borussia Dortmund ace Shinji Kagawa, who managed to physically bring a young child to tears with his nutmegging tomfoolery.

The former Manchester United player uploaded the video to his official Twitter account, treating his 1.46m followers to the haunting display of destroying youthful dreams.

Sterling's efforts bare a striking resemblance to those he and his City teammates have made on the field this season - as the Pep Guardiola's side have stormed to the top of the table with a 12-point gap over their nearest rivals and a game in hand.

Sterling has been sensational in the unbeaten run, and has scored 17 goals in 26 appearances from midfield.

Manchester City could add another Premier League hiding to their name in the shape of Watford this evening, as the former high-flyers have won just one of their last eight matches. City are in rampant form, and the likes of Sterling will be eyeing up further goalscoring exploits against a shaky Hornets back line.