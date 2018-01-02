Watford 'Make Contact' With Sunderland Over Potential £8m Swoop for Didier Ndong

Watford have 'made contact' with Sunderland over a possible £8m January transfer for out-of-favour midfielder Didier Ndong.

The Watford Observer understands that the Hornets have enquired about Ndong's availability, with the Gabon international having not started a game for the Championship club in almost two months.

Marco Silva is eyeing midfield reinforcements after his squad was beset by a number of injuries to key personnel such as Nathaniel Chalobah and Will Hughes.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Ndong, who played well for Sunderland despite their relegation from the Premier League last season, has since been installed as Silva's favoured target for the winter window but it remains to be seen if he will join the Hertfordshire-based outfit this month.

The 23-year-old has only made two brief substitute appearances for the Black Cats since the 1-0 defeat to north east rivals Middlesbrough on 5th November - 23-minute and 16-minute run outs coming in the 1-0 win over Fulham and 1-1 draw with Birmingham.

Ndong had played all but 11 minutes of Sunderland's campaign in England's second tier before he was hauled off the field in the 1-0 loss to Boro, and has been absent from eight of the past 10 match day squads.

Sunderland boss Chris Coleman clearly feels that the ex-Lorient star isn't up to scratch or isn't performing at the level required to help his team back an immediate return to the top division.

That has not put Watford off from moving for him, however, as Silva eyes midfield cover for the likes of Abdoulaye Doucoure, supposed West Ham target Etienne Capoue and Ben Watson as he bids to turn his side's own fortunes around.

Watford lie 10th after a series of underwhelming results over the past six weeks and, if they were to snap Ndong up for the reported price, would be taking him off Sunderland's hands for £6m less than the Black Cats paid for him 18 months ago.

