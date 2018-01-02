La Liga side Getafe are set to launch a loan move for on loan West Brom midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak.

Despite being a regular for the Baggies, the Poland midfielder has failed to reach the heights of his stint at Sevilla, and may seek a fresh environment ahead of a crucial year with the World Cup in Russia around the corner.

The 27-year-old played a starring role in one of the best Sevilla sides in years, and his performances secured him a move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2016.

In France though, Krychowiak failed to nail down a starting berth at the Parc des Princes, with competition coming in the form of Thiago Motta, Javier Pastore, Marco Verratti and Adrien Rabiot, and was therefore allowed a temporary move away.

Many were shocked to see him wind up at the Hawthorns with West Brom given the player's apparent quality, but this season he hasn't set the world alight.

As reported by AS, Getafe are lining up a loan offer for Krychowiak and PSG are supposedly happen to sanction that this January.

The Parisiens are keen to see Krychowiak return to kind of form of a couple of years ago and want the right environment for him to flourish, and a return to La Liga could be just that.

West Brom have struggled badly in the Premier League this season and sit second from bottom after 21 games - they are still without a win since Alan Pardew replaced Tony Pulis, and a relegation battle looks nailed on at this moment in time.