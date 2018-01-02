Report: West Brom Flop Grzegorz Krychowiak Could Make La Liga Return With Getafe

La Liga side Getafe are set to launch a loan move for on loan West Brom midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak.

By 90Min
January 02, 2018

La Liga side Getafe are set to launch a loan move for on loan West Brom midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak.

Despite being a regular for the Baggies, the Poland midfielder has failed to reach the heights of his stint at Sevilla, and may seek a fresh environment ahead of a crucial year with the World Cup in Russia around the corner.

The 27-year-old played a starring role in one of the best Sevilla sides in years, and his performances secured him a move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2016.

In France though, Krychowiak failed to nail down a starting berth at the Parc des Princes, with competition coming in the form of Thiago Motta, Javier Pastore, Marco Verratti and Adrien Rabiot, and was therefore allowed a temporary move away.

Many were shocked to see him wind up at the Hawthorns with West Brom given the player's apparent quality, but this season he hasn't set the world alight.

As reported by AS, Getafe are lining up a loan offer for Krychowiak and PSG are supposedly happen to sanction that this January.

The Parisiens are keen to see Krychowiak return to kind of form of a couple of years ago and want the right environment for him to flourish, and a return to La Liga could be just that.

West Brom have struggled badly in the Premier League this season and sit second from bottom after 21 games - they are still without a win since Alan Pardew replaced Tony Pulis, and a relegation battle looks nailed on at this moment in time.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters