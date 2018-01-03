Agent of Matteo Darmian Hints at Italy Return as Clubs Line Up for Man Utd Outcast

Matteo Darmian's return to Italy in the future is looking more likely after the defender's agent hinted at interest from clubs in his homeland.

The Manchester United full-back has found himself out-of-favour at Old Trafford since Jose Mourinho replaced Louis van Gaal in the dugout, and he could now be set for a return to Serie A as some of Italy's biggest clubs weigh up bids for him.

Darmian's representative Tullio Tinti told Rete Sport (h/t Manchester Evening News) that there had been interest in his signature from Roma, but appeared to placate any discontent from United's hierarchy over touting his client out by stating that no official offers had yet been made.

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

Tinti said: “I haven’t had any calls from Roma for the player. There has been contact with other Serie A teams, but not with the Giallorossi. For the moment the lad isn’t for sale.”

Roma, along with reigning Italian top flight champions Juventus, have supposedly expressed an interest in luring Darmian away from the north west of England after an uninspiring two-and-a-half year spell with United.

The 28-year-old has only featured 11 times under Mourinho this term - eight of those appearances coming from the start - but has only been part of the match day squad once since 10th December in the Premier League.

5 things I would love to happen this month.



• We recall Fosu-Mensah.

• We recall Andreas Pereira.

• We sell Matteo Darmian.

• We sign Özil on a pre-contract.

• We sign Riyad Mahrez. — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) January 1, 2018

That place on the bench came in the New Year's Day victory over Everton and was the first time United fans had seen Darmian in the flesh since the 3-1 away win over Arsenal at the beginning of December.

(You may also be interested in Argentina Star 'Looking to Leave Man Utd in January in Order to Seal Sport in World Cup Squad)

A £16m acquisition in July 2016 during Van Gaal's tenure, Darmian has featured on 79 occasions for United but has failed to hold down a regular starting spot and, with his contract entering the final 18 months of its run, United may look to cut their losses soon to get a decent amount of cash back on him.

Darmian may have tried to force a move away this month if Italy had qualified for the World Cup in Russia this summer but, after the Azzurri failed to qualify, may opt to wait until June to try and make a return to the nation of his birth instead.

