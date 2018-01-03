Arsene Wenger Faces Stadium Ban Following Latest FA Charge Over Conduct

Arsène Wenger could be facing a lengthy stadium ban after his latest run-in with the authorities at the Football Association.

The Frenchman was charged by the FA for his conduct following Arsenal's 1-1 draw against West Brom - where a controversial last-minute penalty prevented the Gunners from claiming all three points at the Hawthorns.

Wenger says referees spend too much time talking to players: “People want crisp, sharp action - this is the 1950s, where the referee talks to him: ‘If you’re not nice, I might punish you.’ Come on, let’s not waste time. We don’t live in the dark ages.” pic.twitter.com/ZsZpm3uRb2 — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) January 2, 2018

It is understood that Wenger, during a 30-minute 'cooling off' period after the game, confronted Mike Dean in the referees' changing room - an area which Wenger would only be allowed if he was given permission by the officials.

With Wenger's most recent run-in with the Football Association coming less than 12 months after he received a touchline ban for pushing an official, the Mirror report that 68-year-old could feel the full force of the FA if he is found guilty of his latest charges.

"Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged following the West Bromwich Albion game on Sunday," an FA statement over Wenger's charges said. "It is alleged his language and/or behaviour in the match officials’ changing room after the game was abusive and/or improper and/or questioned the integrity of the match referee."

Wenger won't have time to worry over his latest charge just yet, with Arsenal getting ready for a Premier League clash with Chelsea on Wednesday. The two sides met on four occasions during 2017, with the Gunners getting the bragging rights on two occasions - including in the FA Cup final.