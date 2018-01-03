Barcelona, Liverpool & PSG Interested in Signing Roma Goalkeeper Alisson After Excellent Recent Form

Roma currently sit fourth within Serie A and have conceded the least amount of goals within the entire division, with many thanks to the Brazilian shot-stopper, Alisson.

Football Italia have reported that due to his outstanding performances defending the Roma goal, he has caught the eye of European giants Barcelona and Paris-Saint Germain. Liverpool are rumoured to be interested in signing him too, just six months after raiding Rome to take Mohamed Salah to Merseyside.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Alisson, 25, joined the Giallorossi in 2016 for £7.5m, acting as the understudy for Wojciech Szczesny before cementing his place within the first team. In addition to this, since joining from Internacional, the goalkeeper has gone onto represent his country on 20 occasions and has kept a handful of clean sheets within the league.

Paris-Saint Germain, whose goalkeepers include Kevin Trapp and Alphonse Areola, have failed to persist of a goalkeeper capable of holding down a first-team spot. Therefore, they may look to the Brazilian stopper as the answer to their problems.

Liverpool meanwhile have been on the lookout for a new goalkeeper for a number of months, and were most recently linked with Stoke's Jack Butland. Both Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet have failed to convince as number one during their time at Anfield.

Barcelona on the other hand have a safe pair of hands between the sticks in the form of Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Despite this, Alisson may be brought in to provide some healthy competition for the German.

Roma's next fixture will take place on January 6, where they take on Atalanta within Serie A and Alisson will look to continue his magnificent form.