Carvalhal Frustrated With Officials But Declares Himself 'Happy' With Players Following Spurs Defeat

New Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal admitted his disappointment with the decisions that went against his team in their 2-0 home loss to Tottenham Hotspur, but also claimed he was proud of his players' performances.

Fernando Llorente's opener for Spurs looked to be offside, and their Colombian defender Davinson Sanchez was lucky not to receive a second yellow card early in the second half.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, as reported by ITV, Carvalhal said: “I have just arrived in the Premier League and I don’t want to start talking about the referees, but there are two points I can make.





“One, the linesman apologised at the end of the game about the first goal. I understand it’s a mistake and we all make them.

“Secondly, I think Pochettino is a clever manager – he substituted Sanchez at that moment.

He is clever. He knows why. After this I don’t talk about anything (to do with the referee)."

In spite of the result, however, Carvalhal was quick to look for the positives of his team's performance.

“I am very happy with my players, with the commitment, the attitude and the organisation they showed." he said.

“I am very happy with what they did so far. It was a difficult situation tonight. We played three days ago but Tottenham played six days ago. That makes a massive difference."

“We also had a lot of injured players. But while we got a bit of luck against Watford, we didn’t get any luck tonight.”