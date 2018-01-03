Cousin of Liverpool Striker Having Crystal Palace Trial in Hopes of Securing January Move

By 90Min
January 03, 2018

An older cousin of Liverpool's Divock Origi will have a trial at Crystal Palace in the hopes that he can secure a move away from Norway in January.

Arnold Origi, a 34-year-old goalkeeper who plays for Lillestrøm SK in the Norwegian Eliteserien, could also look to spend time with other Premier League clubs this month, according to the Guardian's London football correspondent, Dominic Fifield.

After first moving to Norway over 10 years ago, Origi has had spells with Moss, Fredrikstad and Ullensaker/Kisa before eventually settling at Lillestrøm in 2013.

Last year, the Kenyan goalkeeper, who has made 29 appearances for the Harambee Stars, secured his first piece of silverware since moving to Norway in a 3-2 victory over Sarpsborg 08 in the NM-Cup final.

Having beaten Norweigan giants Molde to book their place at the Ullevaal Stadion in December, Lillestrøm secured the title thanks to a winning goal from their club captain, and former Liverpool centre-back, Frode Kippe.

Although the better-known brother, Divock, is out on loan with Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg for the remainder of this season, the siblings could be reunited in the Premier League during the 2018/19 campaign.

