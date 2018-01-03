Crystal Palace's Luka Milivojevic Didn't Sleep for Two Nights After Penalty Miss Against City

By 90Min
January 03, 2018

Crystal Palace's Luka Milivojevic has admitted that he didn't sleep for two nights after his last-minute penalty miss that would've consigned leaders Manchester City to their first defeat of the season.

Milivojevic was rather candid about his penalty miss at the weekend after he helped his side clinch a vital 2-1 win over Southampton yesterday evening.

After the game, Milivojevic opened up about his sorrow after Palace's 0-0 with City but spoke about his joy as he helped his side climb away from the tightly-contested relegation zone.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

He told the club website: ''I have to be honest I haven’t slept the last couple of nights as it was very difficult for me to take after missing the penalty against Manchester City in the last minute. But thanks to god our team win tonight, I score, and we get the points.''


Palace went down 1-0 to an early Shane Long goal, but showed their character and resolve - since Roy Hodgson took over at the helm - in the second half, mounting a comeback. James McArthur equalised, and the comeback was complete with Milivojevic's strike from outside the box. 

After the game, Milivojevic was quick to pay homage to his side's relentless mentality. He added: ''Not for the first time this season we showed great character and played until the end, never giving up so we are happy and satisfied with this result and now have some rest time ahead of us.


(You may be also interested in why  Southampton will be doomed if they persist with Mauricio Pellegrino)


''It has been a quick turnaround with only one day in between the games so it was very hard to recover after the City game but now we have some time before our next match.''

With the crucial win Palace climb to 14th in the table, leapfrogging Southampton, who fall to 17th in the table.

