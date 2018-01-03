David Moyes Confirms Injuries to Diafra Sakho & James Collins Ahead of Spurs Clash

By 90Min
January 03, 2018

West Ham boss David Moyes has confirmed that both forward Diafra Sakho and centre-back James Collins have picked up injuries, ahead of his side's clash with Spurs on Thursday.

The Hammers were pleased to snatch a 2-1 win over West Brom on Tuesday through Andy Carroll's brace, but will be without Sakho and Collins again, with the pair missing the victory over the Baggies.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

They are set to remain at the team's facilities for treatment and wont be making the trip to Wembley for Thursday's game, while Andre Ayew, who was on the bench in the last match, is still recovering from a hamstring issue.

The manager also gave an update on Aaron Cresswell, who was replaced by Declan Rice 14 minutes from time against West Brom.

"He is, he's got a cyst on his knee," Moyes said of Sakho, via IBT"Ginge [Collins] is injured too and Andre Ayew has only trained for a couple of days this week with a tight hamstring. Aaron has a sore back for a couple of days in training and he has aggravated that."


Moyes also admitted that he would like to bring in some new faces in the January window, but isn't keen on selling players as the Irons aren't considered to have that much squad depth.

"There isn't an awful lot at the moment," he said. "I might stand corrected at the end of the month but would I like some [new players] at the end of the month? Definitely."

 "I'm not in a great hurry to sell anybody. I'd like to add, I don't think we have a massive squad, I think we have got more centre forwards than we need but at the moment, I am not mad keen to strengthen anybody else."

