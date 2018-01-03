Everton Announce All-Time Club Record Turnover After Impressive Financial Year in 2017

Everton have announced the biggest turnover in the club's history after a record-breaking fiscal year saw them net a post-tax profit of more than £30m.

The Toffees' official site revealed that the financial year ending June 2017 saw an all-time record turnover of £171.3m accrued - up a whopping £50m on the previous landmark held during the 2014/15 season.

The more-than-decent financial results were largely down to an increase in TV revenue, with the first 12 months of the £5bn Premier League TV rights deal coming into effect, and a jump in the league standings from 11th in 2015/16 to seventh last term.

Everton also posted their highest average attendance in the Premier League era, with an average 39,310 fans stepping through the turnstiles at Goodison Park due to ex-manager Ronald Koeman's superb first season in charge and the arrival of billionaire businessman Farhad Moshiri.

Speaking about the club's profits - including that post-tax profit of £30.6m - chief executive Robert Elstone added that club partnerships with the likes of USM, Sure and new shirt sponsor SportPesa had also contributed to a swelling of the coffers.

He said: “Our financial performance in 2016/17 breaks all records and highlights the progress made by the Club in recent years.

"Whilst the Premier League’s incredible new TV deal has made the biggest contribution to our results, we have created waiting lists for Season Tickets, filled our lounges and grown our commercial income.

"As well as maintaining strong relationships with existing partners, the Club’s first training ground naming rights partnership with USM Holdings and new partnerships with William Hill and Sure contributed to sponsorship and advertising revenue increasing by almost 66% to £15.4m from £9.3m. And we’re confident it is progress that will continue into 2017/18 with our highest ever sponsorship deal from SportPesa and our first sleeve partner, Angry Birds."

The record post-tax profit is a remarkable jump too, with Everton having posted a £24.6m loss during the 2015/16 term, and comes in spite of a massive spending spree that saw the likes of Yannick Bolasie, Morgan Schneiderlin and Ashley Williams join the Blues in the summer of 2015.

