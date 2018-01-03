Gianluigi Buffon Believes Leonardo Bonucci is Regretting His Move to AC Milan

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has admitted that his former teammate Leonardo Bonucci could yet be beginning to regret his move from Juventus to AC Milan. Bonucci left Juventus in the summer in a shock €42m transfer to rivals AC Milan. However, the centre-back's search for another challenge has been just that, challenging.

Milan currently resides in 11th position in the Serie A, 14 points adrift from the top four. This position is not one that the 30-year-old will be accustomed to, after enjoying a fruitful career at Juventus, winning six successive Serie A titles and appearing in two Champions League finals.

Buffon still keeps in contact with Bonucci, and according to the goalkeeper, he may be regretting his move to Milan. Buffon told La Gazzetta dello Sport (via ESPN): ''The environment at Juve was perfect for him and I was sorry to see him leave because it seemed like it was an impulsive decision, driven by pride. I've told him this when we chat from time to time and he told me that it was not impulsive but rather a pondered decision.





''Leo lives for challenges and he needed to reignite that fire with a firm, unpopular decision. I respect it, but I was sorry and I think that he's also very sorry about it now.''

Buffon, now 39-years-old, knows too well the feeling of regret. The soon-to-be Juventus legend had to battle with the same regretful feeling when deciding to retire from international football and now faces the same inner battle over whether to retire from football completely.

Buffon added: ''No footballer wants to retire, but no, I'm happy because I've reached an important stage in my life and I'm serene.

''Arriving at such a crucial junction with this inner harmony is all that matters and it's truly amazing.''