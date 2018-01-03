James McClean Loses £26k Watch in Home Burglary While Playing Against West Ham on Tuesday

West Brom winger James McClean's home was burgled while the star was playing against West Ham in the Premier League clash on Tuesday night.

McClean scored in the game but his side still lost 2-1 to the Hammers at the London Stadium. However, the 28-year-old's night got worse when he returned home and discovered that his place had been burgled in his absence.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

The West Brom star revealed the news on Instagram, as he wrote: "When you get home from a last min defeat and your house has been robbed.. thieving smelly b******s! Great night!."





The Republic of Ireland international also revealed to the Derry Journal that a TV and a £26,000 watch, were among the items stolen.

The winger enjoyed a good 2017 after helping his country reach the World Cup playoffs. He scored the goal that beat Wales in October last year and set up a two-match tie against Denmark. However, they failed to qualify for this summer's tournament after losing 5-1 on aggregate.

Harry Trump/GettyImages

Despite not qualifying, McClean received some good news in December when he was named RTE's Irish Sportsperson of 2017.

In Tuesday's Premier League game, McClean gave West Brom the lead in the first half, but Andy Carroll leveled the score at 1-1 just before the hour mark. The Baggies eventually lost in the final minutes of the game thanks to a late second goal by Carroll for West Ham.

The loss at the London Stadium leaves West Brom second from bottom in the Premier League table, four points clear of safety.

The Baggies will have a short break from the league as they now prepare to play Exeter City on Saturday in the third round of the FA Cup.