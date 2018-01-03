Journalist Claims Liverpool Will Turn to Monaco Star if Coutinho Leaves in January

Unless you are very new to football or have been living somewhere without internet for the last six months, you will know that Liverpool's Brazilian star Philippe Coutinho is a wanted man.

You also surely know that Barcelona are the club incredibly interested in acquiring his services, and according to the latest gossip Liverpool have put a £130m price tag on the Brazilian's head as the January transfer window opens.

Should Barça land their primary target, Liverpool may well turn their attention to Monaco to source a replacement with reports indicating that Thomas Lemar could be the man lined up to fill the Coutinho-shaped void.

Journalist Duncan Castles (via The Daily Star) reports that the Reds are eyeing up a deal for Arsenal target Lemar, but that a move will be dependent on whether Coutinho moves in this window.





“They have been in negotiations with Thomas Lemar if their asking price for Coutinho is met by Barcelona,” Castles said on the Transfer Window podcast.





“So the money they will get for Coutinho will mostly go towards signing Lemar from Monaco, should the Coutinho deal happen.”

Lemar was heavily linked with both Liverpool and Arsenal at the end of the summer transfer window with a £92m move to the north London side apparently falling through at the 11th hour.

Reports have suggested that Coutinho hopes that he has already played his final game for Liverpool in their 2-1 victory over Leicester City. Liverpool's next fixture will take place against rivals Everton in the FA Cup, where Coutinho is expected to watch from the stands.