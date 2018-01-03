Journalist Confirms Chelsea Lodge €37m Bid as Antonio Conte Plans Reunion With Chilean Midfielder

Chelsea have offered Bayern Munich €37m to secure the signing of Arturo Vidal. However, the reigning Bundesliga champions are holding out for their valuation of €60m to be met, according to W Radio Colombia journalist, Pipe Sierra.

The German side could be willing to let Vidal leave the club at the end of the season if a deal can be agreed to bring Leon Goretzka, currently at Schalke 04, to the Allianz Arena in the summer.

It has been widely reported since Antonio Conte took over at Chelsea that he could look to bring Vidal to Stamford Bridge.

The Chilean midfielder was signing by Conte after just one month during his first spell in charge of Juventus, leaving Bayer Leverkusen for £11m in 2011.

Vidal then stayed in Turin until 2015 - 12 months after Conte became the Italian national team manager. The 30-year-old could now be on the move again as Chelsea's manager starts to plan for next season, hoping to bridge the gap between the Blues and Manchester City.

Since leaving the Serie A, Vidal has gone on to win back to back Bundesliga titles, consecutive German Supercup trophies and a DFB-Pokal winners medal and despite being a regular part of Bayern's first-team, the Chilean midfielder could be shown the exit door in Bavaria at the end of the season.