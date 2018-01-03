Jurgen Klopp's Agent Insists Liverpool Coach Will Not Take Over at Bayern Munich Next Season

By 90Min
January 03, 2018

Jurgen Klopp's agent Marc Kosicke has rejected reports that the Liverpool manager could take over at Bayern Munich.

Jupp Heynckes has led an impressive resurgence in Bavaria since Carlo Ancelotti's dismissal, but the club remain in search of a long-term successor for next season and beyond.

Klopp has been linked with the Bayern job after his work with Borussia Dortmund in Germany, although his agent has insisted there is no truth in the rumours.

"There is nothing there," Kosicke told Sport1 when asked about the speculation.

Klopp guided Dortmund to successive Bundesliga titles in 2010/11 and 2011/12 and proved a constant irritant for Bayern during his tenure at the Westfalenstadion.

He also lifted the DFL-Pokal in the latter of Dortmund's two title-winning campaigns.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Since then, Bayern have enjoyed a period of inexorable dominance, but are now searching for a coach in what is likely to be another transitional phase following the exits of both Pep Guardiola and Ancelotti.


Klopp's successor at Dortmund, Thomas Tuchel, has been linked with the Bayern position, along with Germany coach Joachim Low and 30-year-old Hoffenheim boss Julian Nagelsmann.

It remains to be seen which of the coaches linked with the Bundesliga champions will emerge as the favourite.

Klopp is now into his third season at Liverpool and has a further four and a half years remaining on his contract. The Reds currently sit in fourth place in the Premier League standings, with 44 points from 22 games. 

