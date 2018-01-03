Liverpool to Loan Out Ben Woodburn & Ovie Ejaria as Ryan Kent Returns From Germany Early

Ryan Kent is expected to return to Liverpool early from his stint in Germany, while the Reds are ready to loan out both attacking youngsters Ben Woodburn and Ovie Ejaria, as competition remains strong up front.

Kent impressed in Liverpool's pre-season games against Tranmere, Hertha BSC and Athletic Club, but was shipped off to SC Freiburg.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

Despite losing Maximilian Philipp and Vincenzo Grifo, the Liverpool winger still found minutes hard to come by as the Black Forest side encountered relegation issues, after last season's seventh-placed finish.

Manager Christian Streich has only started Kent once - in the drubbing to FC Bayern - and used him five times in coming off the bench, failing to impress.

Victor Fraile/GettyImages

The free-scoring quadrumvirate of Philippe Coutinho, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah has meant game time is severely limited for Ben Woodburn and Ovie Ejaria.

Ejaria has made no competitive senior appearances for the Reds, while Woodburn has only played 45 minutes so far - the League Cup loss to Leicester.

The Daily Mail hence report Liverpool are willing to loan both out, with struggling Sunderland quoted as a the race leader to take the Welshman aboard.

Juergen Klopp is willing to let Woodburn find experience, The Mirror reported on Christmas Eve, also mentioning the 18-year-old could be reunited with Chris Coleman, while Leeds also show interest.