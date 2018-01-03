Manchester City's Pursuit of Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti Gathers Pace as Transfer Window Opens

By 90Min
January 03, 2018

Pep Guardiola is ready to launch a January bid for Barcelona defensive star Samuel Umtiti, as Man City seek additional cover following injuries to their backline.

According to L'Equipe (reported via getfootballnewsfrance.com) the situation has progressed as the Citizens have already sent club officials over to Spain to meet with the French international defender to present the player with the club's overall project and future ambitions. 

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

This is a concerted effort by the Manchester club to entice Umtiti to leave the Nou Camp and join Guardiola's City uprising as they look to stamp their authority both domestically and in European club competition in trying to secure the unprecedented 'quadruple'.

Matching the defender's release clause of €60m is unlikely to be an issue, recent reports have suggested the player has requested for a period of reflection to consider if a move to the Premier League champions elect is the right decision at this point in his playing career. 

City require defensive reinforcements as central defence remains an area of concern due to form and questionable fitness, particularly of club captain Vincent Kompany. The signing of Umtiti would certainly add some much needed strength and depth to a key area of the side.

