Mauricio Pochettino Admits Spurs Were 'Lucky' to Win Against Swansea in 'Difficult' Game

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino expressed his relief to be leaving the Liberty Stadium with three points following Spurs' 2-0 win against Swansea City, but acknowledged that on another the day the result could have been different.

Speaking at his post-match press conference as reported by the Mirror, the Argentinean said that he felt his players improved as the game went on.

"Yes, I'm happy because the conditions were so, so difficult to play." he said.

"The first half was terrible, the second half was better. I think in the end we deserved the victory and I'm happy and very pleased with the effort."

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Pochettino also accepted that Fernando Llorente's goal, which opened the scoring on the night, was probably offside.

"I didn't see it, but people say it was maybe offside." he said.

"Always in football you need some luck to open the games. But in the end we deserved the victory. It's true that maybe Swansea can complain and they are right to complain, but in football sometimes these things happen for you and against you."

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

It was Llorente's first Premier League goal for Spurs, and Pochettino was full of praise for the Spaniard, hailing the striker for staying patient and waiting for his chance to start.

"I think it was important for him to score, important for him to feel important and involved." he added.

"Always a player need that. In that situation if you score, even better, because as a striker you need that. It will be a fantastic motivation for him to keep going, working and waiting for his opportunity to play and help the team."