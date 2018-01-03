PHOTO: Gamer Claims to Have Found Oxlade-Chamberlain's FUT 18 Team & it Has Just 2 Liverpool Stars

By 90Min
January 03, 2018

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has apparently had his FIFA 18 Ultimate Team squad leaked on Reddit after one lucky gamer came up against the England international on the popular game.

The former Arsenal man, who's unique Pro Player card starts upfront for Oxlade-Chamberlain, has included the likes of Alexis Sánchez, Héctor Bellerín and Sead Kolašinac - all former teammates at Arsenal.

Image by Ben Carter

The Ox also has a number of rival players in his team, with Marco Veratti of Paris Saint-Germain the only player outside of the Premier League to make his starting lineup.

Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois, David Luiz, Willian and N'Golo Kanté are all part of Oxlade-Chamberlain's team, with Manchester City's David Silva there to offer creativity in his 3-5-2 formation.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Oxlade-Chamberlain has gone for a centre-forward pairing of himself (not surprising when you see that Pro Player card) and Liverpool teammate Sadio Mané.


Despite being an outstanding combination on FIFA 18, something which anyone with a Premier League squad on Ultimate Team will tell you, the Liverpool pair haven't been living up to the hype this season.


Mané has had a very disruptive campaign, with his suspension following a red card against Manchester City soon followed by a hamstring injury. 

For Oxlade-Chamberlain, two goals in 22 appearances is hardly a mouthwatering statistic. However, the former Arsenal wing-back, who moved to Anfield over the summer, has firmly found a place in the Liverpool fans hearts.

