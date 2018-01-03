Report: PSG Closes in on Signing Veteran Free Agent Lassana Diarra

PSG is reportedly close to signing the veteran midfielder as cover for the injured Thiago Motta.

By 90Min
January 03, 2018

Paris Saint-Germain are close to securing the signing of midfielder Lassana Diarra, according to a report in SFR Sport.

Manchester United, AC Milan, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce were all believed to have been interested in the former Real Madrid and Chelsea man.

But it is believed that PSG could now seal Diarra's arrival by the end of the week, having agreed terms with the player.

The 32-year-old, who has also featured for both Arsenal and Portsmouth, is a free agent after being released from Al-Jazira.

Diarra appears set for a return to Ligue 1, just a year after leaving Marseille for the United Arab Emirates.

PSG reportedly identified the experienced midfielder as a prime target in the search for a player to offer support for Thiago Motta, who is currently sidelined with an injury.

The move will allow the Ligue 1 leaders to add some much-needed cover without affecting their Financial Fair Play standing.

Speculation of a move to United remains, although Diarra is expected to complete a return to France in the coming days.

He has, however, previously expressed his admiration for Jose Mourinho, a coach he has played under twice during his career.

"Mourinho? I know him well," said the Frenchman in the summer of 2016. "I have enjoyed some great times with him. He is a coach I really like."

SFR Sport claim that there are still "a few details to settle" in negotiations with PSG and that "financial negotiations are not yet completed".

