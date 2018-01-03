Real Madrid 'Ready to Sell' Star Pair in Order to Make Room for Brazilian Attacker

Real Madrid duo Toni Kroos and Gareth Bale could be axed at the Santiago Bernabéu if Florentino Pérez makes a move for the poster boy of Paris Saint-Germain, Neymar.

Kroos or Bale would have to be moved on to free up some space on Madrid's high wages bill if a deal for Neymar is in place, according to the Express (via Sport), with the Brazilian's current deal believed to be worth over €36m-a-year.

Although Los Blancos will have no trouble in finding potential suitors for the out of favour pair, most clubs across Europe will struggle to match their price tag and wages. However, Manchester United have previously been linked with both players and are one of just a handful of clubs who have deep enough pockets to complete a deal.

Kroos is widely considered to be one of the best midfielders in the world, with the German international forming an outstanding partnership with Luka Modrić that had dominated European football in recent years.

The 27-year-old World Cup winner first moved to the Spanish capital in 2014, leaving Bayern Munich in a deal worth £22m. Kroos has gone on to make 169 appearances for Los Blancos, scoring nine goals and registering 48 assists.

In comparison, Bale joined Real Madrid for a world record fee back in 2013. The Welshman has failed to consistently produce his best since leaving Tottenham, with talk of the 28-year-old leaving the Bernabéu a common theme during every transfer window.