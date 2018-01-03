Report Claims David Moyes Wants 'Major Surgery' on West Ham Squad in January

It seems like it is going to be an extremely busy January for West Ham manager David Moyes, with the revolving door at the London stadium expected to be in motion throughout the month with strong rumours of players arriving and departing.

Despite West Ham grabbing a dramatic late winner through striker Andy Carroll in their 2-1 win over West Brom on Tuesday night, changes seem likely with reports indicating that Moyes has already made at least three bids for new players.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

The victory now sees the Hammers elevated to 16th in the Premier League, but only a point outside the bottom three with Moyes looking to strengthen his squad for the second half of the campaign to secure their Premier League safety.

Simon Stone, a BBC online sports writer, posted a tweet on his official account prior to last night's match in which he backed Moyes to ring the changes this transfer window.

David Moyes intent on major surgery on his @WestHamUtd squad. Three bids turned down so far. Sakho will be allowed to leave if someone reaches club's valuation. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) January 2, 2018

Stone wrote: "David Moyes intent on major surgery on his @WestHamUtd squad. Three bids turned down so far. [Diafra] Sakho will be allowed to leave if someone reaches club's valuation."

After being in charge now for a couple of months since his appointment in November, Moyes is likely to now have a good idea of the players he would like to retain and use as his foundation for his own squad and the ones that he would allow to leave - with Senegal striker Sakho rumoured to be high on that list.

After experiencing disappointment in his last few appointments at Real Sociedad and Sunderland, Moyes will be eager to rebuild his managerial reputation. The former Manchester United manager has made a steady rather than a spectacular start in his tenure at West Ham, but the club are slowly heading in the right direction and team morale and belief is gathering momentum.

A couple of new additions and astute signings while getting rid of some of the deadwood could be the catalyst the east London club needs to have a successful last few months of the season.