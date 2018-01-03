Report Claims Real Madrid Are Prepared to Offer Tottenham 1 of 3 Players in Order to Land Harry Kane

Real Madrid could offer Tottenham a choice of Gareth Bale, Luka Modric or Mateo Kovacic as a player to be part of a deal to take Harry Kane to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Spanish side have been linked with a move for the Spurs star in recent weeks. It has even been reported recently that Kane has been made the club's number one transfer target in 2018.

The Tottenham striker has been in sensational form this season, scoring 24 goals in 24 appearances for his club this season.

The 24-year-old even managed to break Alan Shearer's record of scoring the most Premier League goals in a calendar year, with 39, while he also managed to out score both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in 2017.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

According to rumours site Diario Gol, the current European champions could be willing to let either Bale, Kovacic or Modric join Tottenham as part of a deal for striker Harry Kane.

Bale previously played for the Premier League side between 2007 and 2013 before moving to Real Madrid. Since his move, he has won three Champions League titles and a league title, but injuries have hampered the 28-year-old's career over the last year.

Modric was also a Spurs player but the Croatian left in 2012 to join Los Blancos. Since then he has featured 235 times for the club, netting 12 times.

Kovacic joined Real Madrid in 2015 and made 73 appearances in his first two seasons. But so far this campaign, he has managed just 10 outings, largely due to an injury he suffered in September which has seen him miss over two months.