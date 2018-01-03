Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Remains Coy About Move to Man Utd & Insists He's Happy to Stay at Lazio

Long-term Manchester United target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has insisted he is happy to remain at Lazio beyond the end of the season, despite strong links with the Red Devils.

United have been among a host of sides impressed by the young Serbian central midfielder, and there were reports from early last month claiming they were readying a club record £95m bid for the Lazio man.

However, speaking to Serbian publication Novosti, the 22 year old declared: "I am focused only on Lazio.

"This season, Serie A has improved significantly, as you can see by the fact all the clubs are still in the Champions League or Europa League."

Lazio are currently residing in fifth place in Serie A, two points behind rivals Roma in fourth, and four points off Inter in third, who have played one more game than the Roman pair.

Sergej outlined the club's ambitions, stating: "As a club, we have a clear goal of a top four position, because that gives qualification to the Champions League from next season. That is a really big challenge."

Despite the constant speculation, the midfielder once again highlighted his allegiance to Lazio, and alluded to the influence of his brother Vanja's presence in Italy at Torino, admitting: "I am not thinking about leaving Lazio, because I am currently very happy in Rome.

"It means a lot to have Vanja close to me. We support and strive to motivate each other. We play in one of the strongest leagues in Europe and we’re proud for each other."

Nevertheless, Jose Mourinho remains committed to bolstering his midfield, and United may look to test the Serbian's resolve by tabling a bid with the club in January, or in the summer.

