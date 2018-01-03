Sergio Aguero Opens Up Over Man City Future After Rumours of Guardiola Rift Resurface

Sergio Aguero has revealed that he wishes to stay at Manchester City until his current contract expires in 2020, but admitted that the club 'has the last word' in transfer decisions.

The club's all-time record goalscorer told Sky Sports that he had no intentions of departing the Etihad Stadium before his deal runs out in two and a half years' time.

Aguero will lead City's line in the absence of the injured Gabriel Jesus and, after playing in the Premier League leaders' 3-1 win over Watford on Tuesday, reiterated his plans to remain in Manchester for the time being as speculation over his future continued.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

He said: "I have until 2020, I think. The truth is that I hope to see out my contract and I'll try to do my best from here until the end of the season, and after that we will see what happens with me.

"The truth is I'm very happy here but, as always, as I said before, the club has the last word.

"They're the only ones who decide because obviously the club is the one who makes the decisions, they are the ones who say you have to go or have to stay, so I'll respect whatever they tell me."

10 - Sergio Aguero has now scored 10 goals in six appearances against Watford in all competitons. Inevitable. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 2, 2018

City's home triumph over the Hornets extended their lead at the summit to 15 points ahead of Chelsea's London derby against Arsenal on Wednesday, and there appears to be little in the way of stopping Pep Guardiola's from sealing the title this term.

Aguero, who has lifted two Premier League trophies with City, stated that a third title triumph would go down well with him but admitted he harboured ambitions of winning one piece of silverware above all others before he ends his successful time in Manchester.

The 30-year-old striker added: "I would prefer to win the Champions League over the league because it's something City haven't won yet."