Shkodran Mustafi Claims He Only Cares About Arsenal Stars Commitment Amidst Contract Saga

Shkodran Mustafi says he’s not interested in the uncertainty surrounding Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, as long as the pair performs to the best of their abilities while wearing the shirt.

The star duo now have only six months remaining on their current contracts, and they’ve been tipped with moves away from the Emirates during the current transfer window - with Sanchez seemingly the most likely to move on before his contract is up.

However, Arsenal defender Mustafi has claimed that the ongoing contract sagas involving the two stars are irrelevant, as long as they are ‘giving everything’ on the pitch.

He said, as quoted by the Evening Standard: “Obviously, they are important – they are two big players. Alexis has been scoring a lot of goals, Mesut has been scoring and assisting a lot of goals so obviously they are very important because they are top class players.

“But the headlines, that is something really personal for them. They decide [their futures] with the manager so I don’t care too much about it. The only thing we care about is when they are on the pitch, they give everything. That makes it for me, easier, because when I see the people in front give everything, it makes me want to give everything as well.”

It's been reported that Manchester City are keen to bring in Sanchez this January as Pep Guardiola is hoping to reunite with Chilean star.

Meanwhile, Ozil has had interest from the likes of; Manchester United and Barcelona respectively. However, with Barcalona's primary target being Philipe Coutinho, it looks unlikely that the Catalan side will pursue the German midfielder if they can acquire their first choice.

Arsene Wenger will be hoping that he can hang onto his two star players until the end of the season, as the Gunners look to battle it out for a top four spotl.