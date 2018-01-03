Spanish International Star 'Wants Barcelona Return' After Becoming Frustrated at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich and Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara is unhappy with life in Germany and wants to return to Barcelona, according to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Football Espana).

The Spaniard left Camp Nou for Bayern in 2013, following Pep Guardiola to the Allianz Arena, but is believed to be keen on heading back.

Thiago's father, Mazinho, has been speaking to Barca regarding a loan move to Celta Vigo for the player's brother, Rafinha, per the report, and during the discussions indicated that his other son would like to return.





The player is said to have grown frustrated under Jupp Heynckes, who took over from Carlo Ancelotti last year.





Having come up through the Barca academy, the 26-year-old was touted as one of the club's future legends, but the Catalan side surprisingly agreed to sell him to Bayern over four years ago, and he has continued his development, becoming one of the best central midfielders in Europe.

Barca have struggled to maintain a formidable midfield since his departure and have seen the likes of Andre Gomes, Arda Turan and Denis Suarez fail to impact their fortunes.

The arrival of Paulinho last summer, though, has proven an astounding success, while Ivan Rakitic has proven an immense addition since joining in 2014. The ageing Andres Iniesta is still a huge presence as well.

Despite Thiago's reported frustrations under Heynckes, it would be surprising if Bayern do decide to send him back to Barcelona, given his talent, plus the fact that the manager is only going to be around until the end of the season.