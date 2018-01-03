Spurs Full-Back Danny Rose Set for Further Spell on Sidelines After Recurrence of Knee Problem

Danny Rose is set for another layoff after a recurrence of the knee injury which forced him to miss the start of the season, the Evening Standard have reported.

Having returned to the fold in October, the England international was absent for Tottenham's trip to Swansea on Tuesday night and could now be set for another spell on the sidelines.

Rose will miss his side's upcoming Premier League game against West Ham on Thursday, and next weekend's FA Cup meeting with Wimbledon.

#thfc On Rose: it's the same knee. Been feeling it recently. He'll have tests this week but not expected back soon & definitely out of West Ham/Wimbledon. — Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) January 2, 2018

Coach Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that the left-back will now undergo tests to assess the severity of the injury.

“We need to assess him. After the game against Southampton it was impossible to train and now we are going to assess him. Then the club will give information about what has happened,” Pochettino said.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

“I am concerned about everyone when they cannot be available to play. Sometimes it is small things. You know in this situation we cannot manage because I am not a specialist. I am not a doctor.

“Always you are worried because you want the players available and fit to play, so you can make your decision. But we need to wait and we will assess him in the next few days.

“I think I cannot say anything. But my feeling, my perception is it would be difficult to play in 48 hours."

Rose has continued to be linked with a move to Manchester United, but has made 11 appearances for Spurs since his recovery.