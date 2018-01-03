Spurs Full-Back Danny Rose Set for Further Spell on Sidelines After Recurrence of Knee Problem

By 90Min
January 03, 2018

Danny Rose is set for another layoff after a recurrence of the knee injury which forced him to miss the start of the season, the Evening Standard have reported.

Having returned to the fold in October, the England international was absent for Tottenham's trip to Swansea on Tuesday night and could now be set for another spell on the sidelines.

Rose will miss his side's upcoming Premier League game against West Ham on Thursday, and next weekend's FA Cup meeting with Wimbledon.

Coach Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that the left-back will now undergo tests to assess the severity of the injury.

(You may also be interested in Mauricio Pochettino Admits Spurs Were 'Lucky' to Win Against Swansea in 'Difficult' Game)

“We need to assess him. After the game against Southampton it was impossible to train and now we are going to assess him. Then the club will give information about what has happened,” Pochettino said.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

“I am concerned about everyone when they cannot be available to play. Sometimes it is small things. You know in this situation we cannot manage because I am not a specialist. I am not a doctor.

“Always you are worried because you want the players available and fit to play, so you can make your decision. But we need to wait and we will assess him in the next few days.

“I think I cannot say anything. But my feeling, my perception is it would be difficult to play in 48 hours."

Rose has continued to be linked with a move to Manchester United, but has made 11 appearances for Spurs since his recovery.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters