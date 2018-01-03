Spurs 'Seriously Interested' in Hannover Defender Sane as Pochettino Eyes Reinforcements

Tottenham Hotspur are rumoured to be keeping tabs on Hannover 96 defender Salif Sane, according to reports in Germany.

Media outlet Sportbuzzer has claimed that Spurs have shown significant interest in the centre-back over the course of this term, and have sent scouts to watch Sane in action on multiple occasions in the first half of the campaign.

The north Londoners aren't the only club who are running the rule over the Senegal international as the January transfer window gets underway, but they are the only name-checked team in Sportbuzzer's report despite claims of vast interest in Sane's services.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

The 27-year-old has played for the Bundesliga club since July 2013 when he completed a £2m switch from French side Nancy, and has gone on to become an integral part of the set up of the Lower Saxony-based club.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino bolstered his defensive ranks last summer with the big-money arrival of Davinson Sanchez, but the Argentine has concerns over Toby Alderweireld's future at White Hart Lane and may look to sign Sane if the Belgium defender leaves.

Alderweireld is yet to commit to a new long-term deal with Spurs and, if reports are to be believed, could leave the club for as little as £25m in the summer of 2019.

There is so much speculation about the next move of Hannover's Salif Sané. Will he stay or go? #H96 #Senegal #Bundesliga — Anthony Craig (@bundesligavibes) January 2, 2018

(You may also be interested in Spurs Full-Back Danny Rose Set for Further Spell on Sidelines After Recurrence of Knee Injury)



Such a worry is a long way off and chances are that the 28-year-old will pen a new deal with Tottenham.

Pochettino needs to cover all bases in case of any eventuality though, and Sane would provide ample back up for his first-choice defenders if the ex-Malaga and Southampton gaffer opted to make a bid for him.

Hannover are believed to have contingency plans in place if Sane departs Niedersachsenstadion in the future, with young Croatian centre-half Josip Elez reportedly lined up to replace him.

Sane has made 120 appearances in all competitions for Die Roten during his three-and-a-half year spell with the German outfit.

