Tottenham Consider Move for Inter's Marcelo Brozovic After Midfielder Is Put Up for Sale

By 90Min
January 03, 2018

Tottenham could be ready to move for Internazionale star Marcelo Brozovic in a cut-price deal after the player has been put up for sale.

Croatian Brozovic joined Inter in 2014 and has made 94 appearances for the club since, scoring 16 times. However, this season the 25-year-old has started just seven times for the Italian side in Serie A.

Tottenham's north London rival Arsenal were apparently favourites to sign Brozovic in the summer, but a move never happened. Now, according to Tuttomercatoweb, Tottenham could soon approach Inter for Brozovic's signature.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

The player has apparently been put up for sale under the recommendation of manager Luciano Spalletti. The price of the star could be a big boost to Tottenham as Brozovic's fee has gone down from the summer and he could be sold for just €13m.


Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino spoke last month about the importance of doing business in January ahead of the summer. According to Sky Sports, he said: "We need to sign players in January and bring them in six months before. 

"If not, we're going to compete in the same period as [Manchester] City, [Manchester] United, Liverpool and Chelsea. We're going to struggle to bring in the players we want. In January it's so difficult to find the right profile of the player to add in this transfer window to help you achieve what you want. 

"Dele is a very good example that you need to anticipate and today we are at a club that needs to anticipate. We cannot be reactive because if we are, we are going to lose."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters