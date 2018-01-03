Tottenham Consider Move for Inter's Marcelo Brozovic After Midfielder Is Put Up for Sale

Tottenham could be ready to move for Internazionale star Marcelo Brozovic in a cut-price deal after the player has been put up for sale.

Croatian Brozovic joined Inter in 2014 and has made 94 appearances for the club since, scoring 16 times. However, this season the 25-year-old has started just seven times for the Italian side in Serie A.

Tottenham's north London rival Arsenal were apparently favourites to sign Brozovic in the summer, but a move never happened. Now, according to Tuttomercatoweb, Tottenham could soon approach Inter for Brozovic's signature.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

The player has apparently been put up for sale under the recommendation of manager Luciano Spalletti. The price of the star could be a big boost to Tottenham as Brozovic's fee has gone down from the summer and he could be sold for just €13m.





Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino spoke last month about the importance of doing business in January ahead of the summer. According to Sky Sports, he said: "We need to sign players in January and bring them in six months before.

"If not, we're going to compete in the same period as [Manchester] City, [Manchester] United, Liverpool and Chelsea. We're going to struggle to bring in the players we want. In January it's so difficult to find the right profile of the player to add in this transfer window to help you achieve what you want.

"Dele is a very good example that you need to anticipate and today we are at a club that needs to anticipate. We cannot be reactive because if we are, we are going to lose."