Valencia Confirm Sale of In-Demand Starlet Rafa Mir to Championship Leaders Wolverhampton

By 90Min
January 03, 2018

Spanish club Valencia have announced the transfer of forward Rafa Mir to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Earlier reports had claimed that the English outfit beat Real Madrid to the signing, with Los Blancos keen on having the 20-year-old join their youth ranks. And Valencia have since confirmed as much.

A statement on the club's official website reads: "Valencia CF has closed on Wednesday an agreement with the Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club for the transfer of footballer Rafa Mir. Valencia CF appreciates his career as a Valencian and wishes him the best of luck in his new professional stage."

Rafa has only made eight senior appearances for Valencia this season, but was sensational for their reserve team, netting 15 goals in 19 appearances.

Wolves boss Nuno Santo has worked with the player previously, during his time at Valencia, and is said to have brought him in to provide competition and cover for Leo Bonatini.

Valencia did not make mention of a transfer fee in their statement, but it is believed to be around the region of £2m.

