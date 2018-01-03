West Ham Goalkeeper Adrian Ready to Sign Contract Extension After Regaining First Team Spot

Adrian's future at West Ham United seemed to be in doubt when England international Joe Hart joined the club on loan during the summer. However, a run in the first team has allowed the Spaniard to re-consider his future.

The Mirror (via HITC) have reported that the 30-year-old Spanish goalkeeper is now ready to commit his future to the club after he earned David Moyes' trust during the festive fixtures.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

When Hart arrived at the club during the summer of 2017, Adrian lost his status as the club's first choice goalkeeper and was relegated to the bench. However, the English goalkeeper's unconvincing displays have opened up an opportunity for Adrian to regain his spot.

Adrian was recalled to the starting lineup as Hart was ineligible to play against Manchester City due to the two clubs' loan agreement. Since then, the former Betis man has impressed between the sticks and has managed to keep a clean sheets against both Arsenal and Chelsea.

Adrian's current contract is set to expire in June 2019 and according to the report he now ready to extend his stay in east London.