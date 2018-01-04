Bayern Munich President Uli Hoeneß Labels Stand-in 'Keeper Sven Ulreich 'Man of the Year'

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeneß has bestowed high praise indeed upon stand-in goalkeeper Sven Ulreich, labelling him the club's 'man of the year'.

The 29-year-old has filled in superbly well for the German giants, with Manuel Neuer having suffered a hairline fracture to his left foot in March 2017.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

The 31-year-old then returned to action briefly after a minor operation that saw a screw inserted into his foot, before exacerbating the problem against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final.

He then returned in August after 133 days out of the picture, but was sidelined for a third time after cracking his metatarsal in the same foot - he should return some time this month, but he may have a fight on his hands to oust Ulreich from the team.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

In fairness Neuer is considered by many as the best goalkeeper in the world when fit, so it could be that Ulreich is demoted straight back to the bench, but in the eyes of Uli Hoeneß, he has done enough to warrant a new deal with the Bavarians.

In an interview with Kicker, he said: "For me, Sven Ulreich is the man of the year. He has helped Bayern scarily, so this turnaround worked. He must extend his contract."

Ulreich, a 2015 signing from Stuttgart, actually came close to leaving the Allianz last summer in order to seek regular game time, but the club are ready to open negotiations.

Bayern, who are rumoured to be in a strong position to sign Leon Goretzka, sit comfortably at the top of the Bundesliga 11 points clear of Schalke in second, and look on course to claim a sixth straight league title and a second under interim coach Jupp Heynckes, whose first came in 2013 as part of an historic treble.

