Catalan Paper Claims Liverpool Preparing to Break Philippe Coutinho Transfer Promise

Liverpool reportedly promised wantaway star Philippe Coutinho in September that he could finalise a move to Barcelona in the January transfer window should a suitable fee be offered - an agreement which the Reds could turn their back on.

The Reds are bracing themselves for Barcelona's return to the bidding table, a sequel to the summer saga which saw the Merseysiders reject the Spanish giants advances for their star playmaker.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Coutinho has reportedly had his heart set on a move to Camp Nou since the summer, but despite having been forced to stay put at Anfield, despite submitting a formal transfer request, the 25-year-old has continued to impress during Liverpool's campaign to date - scoring 12 goals and providing eight assists in 19 appearances.

According to Catalan newspaper Sport, the Reds assured Coutinho that he would see his move materialise once an offer they deemed was acceptable was submitted. However, the Spanish outfit are preparing to offer £100m, a fee which is below the valuation Liverpool have of their midfield maestro.

There is absolutely nothing that Liverpool gain from selling Coutinho this January. Only parties who benefit are the player himself and Barca. Crushes all the positive momentum we've built up and sends out the completely wrong message. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) January 4, 2018

The Reds are understood to be using Barcelona's fee for the transfer of Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund in the summer as a guide, with the 20-year-old costing £120m.





However, the Brazilian is seemingly prepared for a move so much so that earlier reports have suggested that he has already chosen his squad number at Barcelona.

Whilst speculation continues to run riot and a broken promise may cause Coutinho to down tools, his manager Jurgen Klopp remained cool, calm and collected on the issue when speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of his side's FA Cup meeting with Everton on Friday - where Coutinho will be absent due to an injury.

Klopp said of Coutinho, via the Express: "All the things I could say now would only create stories, I have nothing to say. It's a transfer window.

"Nothing I could say now would help me, the player or the club. Maybe 80% of the cameras are only here for this so that's a waste of time."