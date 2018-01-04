Celta Vigo and FC Barcelona will meet Thursday in the Copa del Rey round of 16.

Thursday's match marks the first leg between the two sides.

Barcelona is nine points clear at the top of the table in La Liga entering the new year. Celta Vigo is in 11th place.

In its last match, Barcelona earned a 3–0 away win against Real Madrid. Celta Vigo is coming off a 3–1 win over Deportivo. Neither team has played since Dec. 23.

See how to watch Thursday's match below.

How to watch

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV.