Conte Reiterates Top 4 Is the Goal for Chelsea But Hopes Man City Capitulate After Arsenal Draw

By 90Min
January 04, 2018

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has now dismissed the idea of Chelsea challenging for this season's Premier League title, after Hector Bellerin's late equaliser at the Emirates on Thursday.

The Blues were leading 1-2 in injury time when the Spaniard popped up with a sublime controlled strike into the corner, and the game finished honours even, preventing Chelsea from leapfrogging Manchester United into second.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Conte's side are way off the pace at the top, and are 16 points behind leaders Manchester City, who have a third Premier League title firmly in their sights.

Defending champions Chelsea just haven't been quite at the races this season, and most of their summer signings have not had the desired impact - Tiemoue Bakayoko and Alvaro Morata as Diego Costa's replacement in particular.

Speaking after Thursday's result, Conte said, as quoted by the Evening Standard: "The final result is a good one but at the end of the game there is a lot of disappointment because we missed a lot of important chances.

"We must fight for a place in the Champions League...yes, top four. In this league, the situation is very difficult. It will be difficult for each team to fight Manchester City.

"We must hope they lose five games in the last 13 games and then for us, [Manchester] United, Tottenham we win every game. It won't be easy for any team."

Chelsea next take to the field against Norwich on Saturday in the third round of the FA Cup, and Conte is expected to rotate his team heavily, with the Carabao Cup semi-final with Arsenal in mind next Wednesday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters