Conte Reiterates Top 4 Is the Goal for Chelsea But Hopes Man City Capitulate After Arsenal Draw

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has now dismissed the idea of Chelsea challenging for this season's Premier League title, after Hector Bellerin's late equaliser at the Emirates on Thursday.

The Blues were leading 1-2 in injury time when the Spaniard popped up with a sublime controlled strike into the corner, and the game finished honours even, preventing Chelsea from leapfrogging Manchester United into second.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Conte's side are way off the pace at the top, and are 16 points behind leaders Manchester City, who have a third Premier League title firmly in their sights.

Defending champions Chelsea just haven't been quite at the races this season, and most of their summer signings have not had the desired impact - Tiemoue Bakayoko and Alvaro Morata as Diego Costa's replacement in particular.

Speaking after Thursday's result, Conte said, as quoted by the Evening Standard: "The final result is a good one but at the end of the game there is a lot of disappointment because we missed a lot of important chances.

"We must fight for a place in the Champions League...yes, top four. In this league, the situation is very difficult. It will be difficult for each team to fight Manchester City.

"We must hope they lose five games in the last 13 games and then for us, [Manchester] United, Tottenham we win every game. It won't be easy for any team."

Chelsea next take to the field against Norwich on Saturday in the third round of the FA Cup, and Conte is expected to rotate his team heavily, with the Carabao Cup semi-final with Arsenal in mind next Wednesday.

