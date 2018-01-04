Cristiano Ronaldo Alleged to Have 3 Offers to Quit Real Madrid if No New Contract Is Agreed

Real Madrid superstar and five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo will reportedly have as many as three offers to quit the Bernabeu in January and start afresh elsewhere.

A rumour in December claimed that Ronaldo has become unhappy at Real, linked to the notion that Los Blancos are interested in ex-Barcelona hero Neymar. It was interpreted as a cry for a new contract, but coach Zinedine Zidane subsequently quashed immediate talk of an extension.

Now that January has arrived, contract negotiations may begin, but journalist Edu Aguirre claimed on El Chiringuito that Real risk losing Ronaldo if those talks are not closed soon.

A 'very important' offer will apparently arrive at Real in the coming days, with one offer to leave supposedly already made to the 32-year-old, and a third seemingly in the pipelines.

Aguirre did not go as far as naming names, but notorious gossip-monger Don Balon, who once more make the connection with Real's rumoured interest in Neymar, has taken things a step further and filled in the blanks with alleged suitors.

One is Paris Saint-Germain, a club long linked with Ronaldo. Were Neymar to be plucked away from the French capital so soon, Ronaldo could certainly fill the marketing void, if only short-term.

Another hails from the Premier League in England. For once, it is not former club Manchester United, but Chelsea instead. A move to Stamford Bridge would certainly come as an enormous shock and ought to be taken with a significant pinch of salt.

The third offer, Don Balon alleges, is LA Galaxy in Major League Soccer, former home of David Beckham and Steven Gerrard. Ronaldo was previously linked with new MLS franchise LA FC, but Galaxy are currently lacking a genuine superstar after missing out on Zlatan Ibrahimovic.