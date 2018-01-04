Diego Simeone's Son Claims Atletico Boss Will Make Italy Return With Inter

Diego Simeone will leave Atletico Madrid in the future and take up the reins of Internazionale - according to his own son Giovanni.

The Fiorentina forward told Premium Sport (via Goal) that his father would eventually work his way back to his adopted home of Italy and would more than likely be installed in the dugout at San Siro.

Simeone is contracted to Atleti until the summer of 2020, but his son Giovanni expects his dad to end his spell at Wanda Metropolitano soon and head across Europe to take charge of I Nerazzurri.

He commented: "I think the time will come. He's happy at Atletico right now, but one day he'll come."

Simeone spent two seasons with Inter and four years with Lazio in Serie A during his playing days - inbetween spells at current club Atletico - and the ex-midfielder would find it hard to resist the pull of working in Italy's top flight if someone like Inter came calling.

'El Cholo' even stated as much during an interview in December 2016 as he revealed his intent to manage the current league leaders sometime.

Simeone had said: "It is normal that my son, my father, my sister, my wife would say that I will train Inter in the future, because they know someday I will lead Inter."

Those possible ambitions will be on hold for the time being, however, with both Simeone and Los Rojiblancos' president Enrique Cerezo revealing that the Argentine would be staying with one of La Liga's heavyweights for at least another 12 months.

Simeone was tentatively linked with the Everton managerial post before Sam Allardyce's appointment in late November, but the 47-year-old dismissed that speculation outright.

Cerezo, meanwhile, told reporters in late December that Simeone had given him his word over staying in Spain's capital under the end of the 2018/19 campaign - a year before his contract runs out.

Simeone has won one Spanish top flight title, one Europa League trophy and one Spanish Cup during his six-and-a-half-year tenure with Atleti, and also finished runners-up in the Champions League on two occasions.

