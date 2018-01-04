Disappointed Conte Claims 'This Is Football, and We Must Accept the Final Result' After Arsenal Draw

Antonio Conte was visibly disappointed not to have seen out the victory against Arsenal, having conceded in the second minute of stoppage time to surrender their hard-fought lead.

Having come from behind to draw level, Marcos Alonso's finish seven minutes from time appeared to have secured the west Londoners bragging rights over their city rivals, before Hector Bellerin's late leveller.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, the Italian said: "It's a pity because when you have so many chances to score, you must win the game. But instead we are talking about a draw."

"It's a good draw against a good team, but in this game, we deserved to win."

The Chelsea boss also placed his sympathies with Alvaro Morata, with the £60m summer signing wasting several clear-cut chances throughout the match. Citing bad fortune, Conte remarked about his number nine: "He's not lucky in this period. He has to continue to work and improve."

"In this case, it's a pity because he had many chances to score. But at the same time, I am very happy for his effort and commitment."

A win would have taken the Blues up to second, above Manchester United, and Conte bemoaned giving up ground to the top two: "I think we must be disappointed; me and my players. Today we had a good chance to win. This is football, and we must accept the final result."

Instead, the champions remain third, one point behind Jose Mourinho's side and a distant sixteen points behind the runaway leaders Manchester City.