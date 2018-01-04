Everton Agree £27m Fee for Cenk Tosun After Breakthrough in Talks With Besiktas

Everton have agreed a £27m fee for Cenk Tosun after a breakthrough in negotiations with the striker's current club, Besiktas.

Sky Sports understands that the Toffees and their Turkish counterparts thrashed out a deal for the goalscorer on Wednesday evening after a meeting was held to negotiate a price for his signature.

BREAKING: @Everton agree fee of £27m with Besiktas for striker Cenk Tosun - Sky sources. #SSN — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 4, 2018

Tosun, who has spent the past few days in London waiting for news on the deal, will now head to Merseyside to finalise personal terms on a supposed four-and-a-half year deal and undergo a medical at Everton's USM Finch Farm training complex.

(You may also be interested in Why Evertonians Must Grin & Bear Dull Allardyce Tactics for Time Being)



Besiktas club president Fikret Orman had flown into the English capital to meet Everton representatives in a bid to agree a transfer fee that would allow Tosun to move to the Premier League side.

Orman had earlier fired a warning shot to the Blues to stump up the correct asking price after Besiktas had rejected a £30m offer from an unnamed Chinese Super League club for his services.

Everton now face a race against time to try and register Tosun in time for Friday's FA Cup third round showdown with Merseyside rivals Liverpool, with the Liverpool Echo reporting that he would need to be registered by noon on Friday to play against the Reds.

