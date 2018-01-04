Everton Starlet Brendan Galloway Could Return Early From Sunderland Loan Following Lack of Game Time

Sunderland loanee Brendan Galloway could return to parent club Everton this month, due to the youngster's lack of playing time at the Stadium of Light.

Galloway joined the Black Cats in the summer on a season-long loan deal. However, since joining the club, the Englishman has found game time hard to come by. The 21-year old has not started a game since early September and under new boss Chris Coleman, has only featured for just 42 minutes.

Coleman recently spoke about Galloway and hinted that the youngster could be sent back to Everton earlier than agreed upon, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

“Brendan is at an age (21, where) boys of his age who have come out on loan they need to be playing, his development is important as well,” said Coleman.

“These guys are not participating, it is hard for them too as they need to be playing. We are looking at what we absolutely need here to help us out.

“There will be a conversation and it is an ongoing conversation but nothing has been decided on any of that yet.”

If Galloway was to return to the Toffees for the remainder of the season, then he would be in the same situation that he finds himself in now. With the likes of Leighton Baines and Cuco Martina currently occupying the left full spot, Galloway will struggle to find any game time whatsoever if he was to return to Goodison park.

The smartest thing for Galloway may be to return to Everton and request another loan move to a club where he would be guaranteed a starting place, if not his development, like Coleman said, could be hindered.