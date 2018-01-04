Ex-Man Utd Star Gary Neville Taunts Liverpool Fans on Twitter Amid Rumors of Philippe Coutinho Exit

Former Manchester United star and now turned pundit Gary Neville has been busy on Twitter of late, with the Englishman taunting Liverpool fans up and down the country regarding the rumoured transfer of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona.

The Brazilian was sought after by Barcelona in the summer, however Liverpool stood strong and kept their star man. Despite fighting off the Catalans advances in the summer, Coutinho is reportedly nearing a move to the Spanish leaders in the current transfer window.

Amid the speculation of a move, Neville took to Twitter to mock both Liverpool fans and his current Sky Sports colleague Jamie Carragher.

Best thing @LFC is agree the BIG fee for Coutinho to go in the summer like we’ve done with Keita, not now. What do the club gain by doing it now? Top 4 & CL progression seriously risked if they sell in Jan, & difficult to replace him now. If he goes on strike he damages himself. — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) January 3, 2018

A lovely story https://t.co/9Arga3qYN0 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) January 3, 2018





Being told Philippe Coutinho doesn't intend to play for Liverpool again and is confident the deal with Barcelona will get done this winter. According to his entourage, a matter of a few days. More chapters to come — Marcus Alves (@alves_marcus) January 3, 2018

The rivalry between Neville and Liverpool fans has always been fierce. Nearly every fan would remember Neville running the length of the pitch to celebrate in front of the Liverpool fans when Rio Ferdinand scored a late winner back in 2006.

As for Liverpool, if the rumours are true and Coutinho no longer wants to play for the club, then they will be forced to sell their star man.

However, if Coutinho was to move to Barcelona, he would be cup tied for the Champions League - with recent reports claiming that both parties are considering a deal which allows the Brazilian to stay at Anfield until the summer.