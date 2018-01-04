Garth Crooks Says Harry Kane Should Follow the Lead of Unlikely Chelsea Star

By 90Min
January 04, 2018

BBC pundit Garth Crooks has urged Harry Kane to stop thinking about breaking records and start thinking about winning trophies. 

Two hat-tricks in his last two games of 2017 meant Kane hit a record 39 Premier League goals in a calendar year, and a European record 56 goals in all competitions.

Crooks however, feels that Kane has much more to achieve than simply scoring goals. 

Naming his team of the festive period in his BBC column, Crooks said of Kane: "To score 56 goals in a calendar year is some achievement but shouldn't the best finisher in the country be talking about winning trophies instead of breaking records in his post-match interviews?"

The former forward went on to say: "Of course we should doff our cap to such an achievement but the game has always been about the team and not those who administer the finishing touches."

The pundit went onto compare Kane to both Raheem Sterling and Victor Moses, who are currently enjoying success at Manchester City and Chelsea, saying: "Players like Raheem Sterling and Victor Moses (who I am often told are not in Kane's class) are adding domestic and European titles to their names. Need I say more?" 

Kane needs just four more goals to take his Premier League tally to 100 ahead Spurs' game at home to West Ham this evening.

