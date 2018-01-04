Italian Report Claims Fringe Arsenal Winger Theo Walcott Has Offered Himself to AC Milan

Arsenal winger Theo Walcott has apparently made contact with AC Milan to offer himself as a January transfer.

The 28-year-old is very much out-of-favour at the moment in the eyes of Arsene Wenger, and he has made just four substitute appearances in the Premier League this season.

He has been behind Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez, Alex Iwobi and Alexandre Lacazette in the Emirates pecking order and speculation has been rife regarding his future of late.

Walcott, who joined Arsenal back in 2006 from Southampton, has been linked to Premier League clubs Everton, Southampton, Newcastle and West Ham, but as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia), an interesting alternative has arisen in the shape of Milan.

Walcott is supposedly growing increasingly concerned that staying where he is will not aid his bid to be selected for the England World Cup squad, and so he could seek to gamble by trying to impress in Serie A.

It is thought that a loan deal for Walcott would be more likely than selling him on, although cyncis will say that he has failed to live up to his potential and Wenger should stop persisting with him as an Arsenal player.

Over in Serie A, Milan have endured a dismal season so far despite heavy investment in new players in the summer, losing eight of their 19 matches. They lie 11th in the table and are now under the management of Gennaro Gattuso after sacking Vincenzo Montella.

Should the Rossoneri cash in on Suso or Andre Silva, which could happen given their extreme likelihood of missing out on Champions League football, then a loan deal for Walcott may well be on the cards.

