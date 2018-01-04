Italian Report Claims Fringe Arsenal Winger Theo Walcott Has Offered Himself to AC Milan

By 90Min
January 04, 2018

Arsenal winger Theo Walcott has apparently made contact with AC Milan to offer himself as a January transfer.

The 28-year-old is very much out-of-favour at the moment in the eyes of Arsene Wenger, and he has made just four substitute appearances in the Premier League this season.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

He has been behind Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez, Alex Iwobi and Alexandre Lacazette in the Emirates pecking order and speculation has been rife regarding his future of late.

Walcott, who joined Arsenal back in 2006 from Southampton, has been linked to Premier League clubs Everton, Southampton, Newcastle and West Ham, but as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia), an interesting alternative has arisen in the shape of Milan.

Walcott is supposedly growing increasingly concerned that staying where he is will not aid his bid to be selected for the England World Cup squad, and so he could seek to gamble by trying to impress in Serie A.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

It is thought that a loan deal for Walcott would be more likely than selling him on, although cyncis will say that he has failed to live up to his potential and Wenger should stop persisting with him as an Arsenal player.

(You may also be interested in Report Claims Arsenal Lining Up Dortmund Hitman Aubameyang to Replace Alexis Sanchez).

Over in Serie A, Milan have endured a dismal season so far despite heavy investment in new players in the summer, losing eight of their 19 matches. They lie 11th in the table and are now under the management of Gennaro Gattuso after sacking Vincenzo Montella.

Should the Rossoneri cash in on Suso or Andre Silva, which could happen given their extreme likelihood of missing out on Champions League football, then a loan deal for Walcott may well be on the cards.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters