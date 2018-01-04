Jurgen Klopp Considering Handing Virgil van Dijk His Liverpool Debut Against Everton on Friday

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he is seriously considering starting the club's newest signing, Virgil van Dijk, against Everton in the third round of the FA Cup on Friday.

The Dutch defender made his switch to Anfield from Southampton official on January 1, where the £75m deal made the 26-year-old the club's record signing and world football's most expensive defender.

The Times reporter Paul Joyce posted on his Twitter account during Klopp's press conference, ahead of the clash against their local rivals at Anfield, that starting van Dijk is something he is considering.

The centre-back is destined to slot straight into Liverpool's back-line once Klopp is of the belief that he is up to speed with his style of play, and the Reds' game against the Toffees is the first match the Netherlands international is eligible to play for his new club since making the switch - which could offer the Anfield faithful their first glimpse at their newest signing in action.

Klopp said of van Dijk during his press conference, via the Liverpool Echo: "We will see what we do with him. I can imagine everyone is desperate to see him on the pitch but for us there's no rush. It's not decided yet."





Although Liverpool's attack is in fine form this season having scored the second highest amount of goals (50) behind only league leaders Manchester City (64), it is their defence which has consistently hit the headlines.

A style of play which limits the oppositions chances on goal is being picked apart due to costly individual errors, a statistic which is expected to diminish with van Dijk in the side.